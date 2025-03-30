Adani Green Energizes Gujarat with 480.1 MW Renewable Projects

Adani Green Energy Limited, a key player in renewable power, has announced the commissioning of 480.1 megawatts of power projects at its Khavda site in Gujarat. This operational boost elevates the company's total renewable capacity to 14,217.9 MW, according to a filing with stock exchanges on Saturday.

The newly operational plants are set to begin generating power today, March 30, 2025, as part of a massive 30 gigawatt renewable energy project under development on barren Gujarat land. Covering 538 square kilometers in Khavda, Kutch, this initiative is poised to become the world's largest power plant.

Adani Green Energy has earmarked an investment of approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the project. In a nation where coal-fired electricity is predominant, this venture marks a strategic shift towards renewable energy sources, aligning with India's commitments at the 2021 COP26 summit—including significant emission reductions and a net-zero goal by 2070.

