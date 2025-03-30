Tata's Strategic Expansion: Strengthens Grip in European Automotive Market

Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd has announced an acquisition that will strengthen its position in the automotive industry. The company will acquire 80% of Artifex Interior Systems Ltd, adding significant revenue and expertise to its portfolio.

The acquisition is a strategic move aimed at solidifying Tata's role in the European automotive sector. With Artifex joining the Tata family, the company is set to enhance its capabilities, particularly in providing components for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

This move aligns with Tata AutoComp's goal of expanding its global reach and leveraging advanced manufacturing expertise, particularly in automotive interior systems. By integrating Artifex's capabilities, Tata aims to deliver unique solutions and achieve sustainable growth in key international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)