Reliance Industries Confirms Progress on Battery Storage Manufacturing Plans

Reliance Industries reiterated its commitment to developing a world-leading battery storage manufacturing ecosystem, dismissing claims of setbacks. The company's spokesperson confirmed adherence to target timelines, aiming to establish a comprehensive battery storage network by 2026.

In a statement, Reliance disputed reports suggesting a pause in its lithium-ion battery production plans due to challenges in acquiring Chinese technology. The spokesperson affirmed unwavering commitment to an expansive manufacturing ecosystem, including cell, pack, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) production.

Reliance plans to share further updates on its energy initiatives in upcoming investor calls. The conglomerate's efforts are part of a broader strategy encompassing solar, battery, and electrolyser manufacturing, with significant investments allocated towards developing the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Manufacturing Complex.

