Assam CM Engages with Odisha after Train Accident
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma actively engaged with the Odisha government after a train accident involving the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express occurred in Nirgundi, Odisha. One person was killed, and seven were injured. No casualties were reported from Assam, and injured individuals are recovering.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that his office is coordinating with the Odisha government in the aftermath of a train accident in the coastal state.
The SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express train derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli in Odisha's Cuttack district, resulting in one fatality and injuries to seven others, as confirmed by officials.
Sarma, in a social media post, stated, "I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected." He later confirmed that two injured individuals from Assam are safe.
