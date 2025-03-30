Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Delhi Car Crash

A car crash in west Delhi's Naraina resulted in two fatalities and two critical injuries. The accident occurred early Sunday morning when the vehicle collided with a tree. Although the exact cause of the crash is unknown, an investigation is underway. Two victims were identified as Lakshit Negi and Yash Verma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:44 IST
A tragic car accident in west Delhi's Naraina claimed the lives of two individuals, leaving two others seriously injured, police reported. The incident occurred around 2:45 am when a Maruti Ciaz collided with a tree.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Lakshit Negi, 22, and Yash Verma, 21. The other passengers, Yash Gupta, 22, and Himanshu, 23, are receiving medical treatment. Authorities suspect that loss of control led to the collision.

Meanwhile, a separate incident on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road involved a car jumping a traffic signal and hitting a truck, causing minor injuries to four occupants. The two cases are under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

