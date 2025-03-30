Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Delhi Car Crash

A tragic car accident in west Delhi's Naraina claimed the lives of two individuals, leaving two others seriously injured, police reported. The incident occurred around 2:45 am when a Maruti Ciaz collided with a tree.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Lakshit Negi, 22, and Yash Verma, 21. The other passengers, Yash Gupta, 22, and Himanshu, 23, are receiving medical treatment. Authorities suspect that loss of control led to the collision.

Meanwhile, a separate incident on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road involved a car jumping a traffic signal and hitting a truck, causing minor injuries to four occupants. The two cases are under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)