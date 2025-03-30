Left Menu

Southern Railway Mobilizes Support After Train Derailment

Following the derailment of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express, Southern Railway has set up helplines and help desks at various stations, including Chennai Central, to aid passengers. Several trains passing through Cuttack have been diverted, and one person has been confirmed dead with three others injured in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:31 IST
Southern Railway Mobilizes Support After Train Derailment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the derailment of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express on Sunday, the Southern Railway has swiftly established helplines and help desks across significant stations, including Chennai Central Railway Station. The deployment aims to provide immediate assistance to passengers affected by the disruption.

The derailment incident, which occurred in Odisha's Cuttack district, has led to the diversion of five trains, namely the Tirunelveli-Purulia Express, Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Howrah Mail, Kanyakumari-Howrah Superfast Express, SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagalpur Anga Express, and SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express. Southern Railway has released information on the diversions alongside contact numbers for assistance.

East Coast Railway has also contributed to the relief efforts with helplines established in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Bhadrak. The accident has claimed one life and left three individuals injured, underscoring the urgency of the emergency response measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025