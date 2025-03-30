Southern Railway Mobilizes Support After Train Derailment

In response to the derailment of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express on Sunday, the Southern Railway has swiftly established helplines and help desks across significant stations, including Chennai Central Railway Station. The deployment aims to provide immediate assistance to passengers affected by the disruption.

The derailment incident, which occurred in Odisha's Cuttack district, has led to the diversion of five trains, namely the Tirunelveli-Purulia Express, Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Howrah Mail, Kanyakumari-Howrah Superfast Express, SMVT Bengaluru-Bhagalpur Anga Express, and SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express. Southern Railway has released information on the diversions alongside contact numbers for assistance.

East Coast Railway has also contributed to the relief efforts with helplines established in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Bhadrak. The accident has claimed one life and left three individuals injured, underscoring the urgency of the emergency response measures.

