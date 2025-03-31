Airlines Tighten Rules on In-Flight Lithium Battery Risks

Airlines globally are implementing stricter regulations regarding lithium batteries due to increasing safety incidents. The changes aim to prevent fires and overheating, now reported every two weeks in 2024, compared to weekly in 2018.

South Korean airlines, led by Air Busan, outlawed power banks in overhead bins. The Hong Kong aviation authority and local airlines have enacted similar restrictions. Key guidelines include the carrying of power banks on a person and banning charging during flights.

Major international carriers such as AirAsia, Batik Air, China Airlines, and Singapore Airlines have also adopted stringent measures aligned with the International Air Transport Association's protocols, emphasizing passenger safety and reducing battery-related risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)