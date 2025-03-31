Left Menu

Airlines Tighten Rules on In-Flight Lithium Battery Risks

Airlines worldwide are tightening regulations on carrying lithium batteries onboard due to safety concerns. The new rules prohibit charging or using power banks during flights, aiming to prevent incidents like those recently observed in South Korea, Hong Kong, and elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:37 IST
Airlines Tighten Rules on In-Flight Lithium Battery Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airlines globally are implementing stricter regulations regarding lithium batteries due to increasing safety incidents. The changes aim to prevent fires and overheating, now reported every two weeks in 2024, compared to weekly in 2018.

South Korean airlines, led by Air Busan, outlawed power banks in overhead bins. The Hong Kong aviation authority and local airlines have enacted similar restrictions. Key guidelines include the carrying of power banks on a person and banning charging during flights.

Major international carriers such as AirAsia, Batik Air, China Airlines, and Singapore Airlines have also adopted stringent measures aligned with the International Air Transport Association's protocols, emphasizing passenger safety and reducing battery-related risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025