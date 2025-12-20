UN Under Siege: Rising Tensions and Deadly Attacks

The United Nations is enduring a challenging time, as recent attacks and detentions underscore rising dangers for its personnel worldwide. In Sudan, a devastating drone attack claimed the lives of six peacekeepers, while an interpreter was killed in South Sudan, and ten UN staffers were detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed deep concern, warning that the UN emblem no longer offers its intended protection. The UN Security Council strongly condemned the drone attack as a violation of international law and urged swift justice. Over 300 UN personnel were killed in recent conflicts, with peacekeepers frequently targeted.

The United Nations is calling for accountability and respect for its staff, emphasizing their mission of peace. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate release of detained staff and condemned arbitrary detentions. The situation reflects broader challenges facing the UN in tumultuous regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)