Left Menu

Tremors and Turmoil: Quake and Conflict Shake Southeast Asia

A devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Southeast Asia has claimed around 2,000 lives, with Myanmar and Thailand hardest hit. Rescue operations are ongoing, hampered by Myanmar's civil war. As relief efforts intensify, regional and international aid continues to be deployed to support the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:54 IST
Tremors and Turmoil: Quake and Conflict Shake Southeast Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue operations continue in Myanmar and Thailand following a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the region, causing significant casualties and destruction. The earthquake's impact has been compounded in Myanmar by ongoing civil conflict, which is hindering access to affected areas.

Efforts to find survivors are underway, with rescuers pulling four individuals from the rubble in Myanmar, including a pregnant woman. In Bangkok, responders are working tirelessly to locate and rescue survivors trapped in a collapsed skyscraper, though hopes diminish with time.

International aid from neighboring countries, including China and India, along with contributions from NGOs and the United Nations, is helping to bolster relief efforts. However, the intersecting challenges of political turmoil and logistical hurdles continue to complicate on-ground operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025