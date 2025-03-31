Tremors and Turmoil: Quake and Conflict Shake Southeast Asia

Rescue operations continue in Myanmar and Thailand following a massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the region, causing significant casualties and destruction. The earthquake's impact has been compounded in Myanmar by ongoing civil conflict, which is hindering access to affected areas.

Efforts to find survivors are underway, with rescuers pulling four individuals from the rubble in Myanmar, including a pregnant woman. In Bangkok, responders are working tirelessly to locate and rescue survivors trapped in a collapsed skyscraper, though hopes diminish with time.

International aid from neighboring countries, including China and India, along with contributions from NGOs and the United Nations, is helping to bolster relief efforts. However, the intersecting challenges of political turmoil and logistical hurdles continue to complicate on-ground operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)