Nalco's Capex Shortfall Raises Concerns

A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over Nalco's underachievement of its capital expenditure targets. As of January 2025, Nalco spent less than half of its Rs 2,000 crore target for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Despite the slow start, the 'Navratna' company, founded in 1981 and with its headquarters in Bhubaneswar, has consistently met its capex goals in previous years. In some years, it narrowly missed full achievement, such as in FY 21-22 when it reached 99.2% of its target.

The Standing Committee on Coal, Mines, and Steel insists on understanding the reasons behind the sluggish capex pace, noting Nalco's reliance on internal resources rather than government budgetary support. The Centre owns 51.28% of Nalco's equity, underscoring its significant stake in the company's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)