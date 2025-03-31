VI-John's Digital Pledge Makes Waves at Maha Kumbh Mela

New Delhi, India – In a remarkable achievement, VI-John Healthcare India has etched its name in the Asia Book of Records by orchestrating the maximum participation in a digital pledge for personal grooming during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The initiative, 'Grooming Ka Mahakumbh,' witnessed a remarkable turnout, with 10,410 participants taking the 'Grooming Pratigya.' This collective commitment aimed at transforming personal grooming into a nationwide movement, was facilitated through several Grooming Rath stationed at the event, offering VI-John's grooming services.

Harshit Kochhar, Managing Director at VI-John, expressed excitement over the record-setting event, citing it as a testament to their mission of 'Grooming India.' Meanwhile, Ashutosh Chaudharie, General Manager Marketing, highlighted the educational impact of the campaign, which also awarded participants with Grooming Pratigya certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)