Temple Trip Turns Tragic: Bus Crash in Uttarakhand Injures Devotees
A bus accident in Uttarakhand injured 30 passengers returning from Maa Purnagiri temple. Two are critically injured. Emergency responders evacuated all passengers, with critically injured ones taken directly to hospital. The crash, near Madhav Tanda, occurred after the driver lost control. Police investigations continue, without confirming driver fatigue.
Thirty individuals sustained injuries in a bus accident while returning from a pilgrimage to the Maa Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand. The bus fell into a ditch in Pilibhit district, as confirmed by local authorities on Monday.
The situation proved dire for two passengers, whose injuries are described as critical. Ashok Pal, the station head officer of Madhav Tanda, stated that prompt rescue efforts ensured all passengers were evacuated and currently receiving medical attention.
Authorities reported that the incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Daga village at night. However, they have not confirmed if the driver was asleep at the time. As investigations unfold, emergency services continue to support the victims and their families.
