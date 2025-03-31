Temple Trip Turns Tragic: Bus Crash in Uttarakhand Injures Devotees

Thirty individuals sustained injuries in a bus accident while returning from a pilgrimage to the Maa Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand. The bus fell into a ditch in Pilibhit district, as confirmed by local authorities on Monday.

The situation proved dire for two passengers, whose injuries are described as critical. Ashok Pal, the station head officer of Madhav Tanda, stated that prompt rescue efforts ensured all passengers were evacuated and currently receiving medical attention.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Daga village at night. However, they have not confirmed if the driver was asleep at the time. As investigations unfold, emergency services continue to support the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)