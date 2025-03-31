Tesla Vehicles Torched in Rome: Investigating Arson
Italian police are investigating a fire that destroyed over a dozen Tesla cars in Rome as possible arson. Tesla Italy is assisting the police by providing surveillance footage from the vehicles, which feature internal cameras that operate even when off. Sixteen cars were burned in the incident.
- Country:
- Italy
In a distressing incident on Monday, more than a dozen Tesla vehicles were reduced to ashes at a dealership near Rome, with Italian police suspecting arson behind the destructive blaze.
Tesla Italy is actively aiding the investigation by supplying surveillance footage from the vehicles. Notably, the cars have internal cameras that continue to function even when the vehicles are off, providing crucial evidence about the cause of the fire.
The incident was reported by an Associated Press journalist present at the scene, who identified 16 charred vehicles. This event takes place amidst ongoing global protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ties to former President Trump's administration, coinciding with a sharp decline in Tesla's European sales.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- fire
- arson
- Rome
- Italy
- Elon Musk
- protests
- dealership
- EVs
- surveillance
ALSO READ
Osmania University Enforces Strict Ban on Campus Protests
Controversy Sparks in Telangana: BJP Slams Osmania University for Banning Protests
Campus Namaz Sparks Arrest And Protests In Meerut
Osmania University Prohibits Protests in Academic Areas
Osmania University Bans Protests, Sparking Political Criticism