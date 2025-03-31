Tesla Vehicles Torched in Rome: Investigating Arson

In a distressing incident on Monday, more than a dozen Tesla vehicles were reduced to ashes at a dealership near Rome, with Italian police suspecting arson behind the destructive blaze.

Tesla Italy is actively aiding the investigation by supplying surveillance footage from the vehicles. Notably, the cars have internal cameras that continue to function even when the vehicles are off, providing crucial evidence about the cause of the fire.

The incident was reported by an Associated Press journalist present at the scene, who identified 16 charred vehicles. This event takes place amidst ongoing global protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ties to former President Trump's administration, coinciding with a sharp decline in Tesla's European sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)