Flight Path Cleared: Maharaja Agrasen Airport Set for Inauguration

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming inauguration of the air services from the Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini conducted a thorough review of the ongoing developments at the Hisar-based facility, according to an official statement.

Diligently steering the preparations for the high-profile visit, Saini instructed district officials to finalize necessary arrangements for April 14. The focus of his visit was not only the review but ensuring that the airport is ready to accommodate regular air travel soon.

The recent successful trial of Alliance Air's ATR-72600 aircraft, a 72-seater, demonstrated the airport's operational readiness. This pivotal moment sets the stage for frequent flights connecting Hisar with Ayodhya and possibly other destinations, marking a significant advancement in regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)