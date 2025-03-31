Accountability Urged in Rs 9 Crore Railway Electrification Setback

A parliamentary committee has criticized the Railway Ministry for a financial loss of Rs 9 crore in the electrification work contracts of the South East Central Railway Zone during 2017-18. The committee is calling for accountability and advocating for the recovery of financial losses, including penal interest, consequent to fixing responsibility.

The audit report highlighted a lack of coordination between the civil and electrical departments, resulting in inefficiencies and financial setbacks. Contractors supplied Rs 9.0 crore worth of materials, but due to site unavailability, the contracts were short-closed without execution. Consequently, the materials were not fully utilized.

The Railway Ministry pledged strict adherence to compliance checklists in future tendering processes. However, the Committee expressed dissatisfaction, recommending an inquiry into the lapse and pressing for better coordination and resource management to prevent financial losses.

