Nitin Nabin ji is now our president; his responsibility not limited to BJP, it is also to ensure coordination in NDA: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
