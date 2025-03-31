Colombia's Inflation Eases in March Amid Economic Challenges

Inflation rates in Colombia are projected to have decreased in March after a steep rise in the year's initial months, fueled by increased minimum wages and gas tariff subsidies, according to a Reuters poll conducted on Monday.

The survey, which included insights from 22 analysts, predicts that March's consumer prices will reach 0.58%, a drop from last March's 0.70% and well below February's 1.14%. Predictions varied between 0.21% and 0.69%.

Should these forecasts prove accurate, Colombia's annual inflation through March is set to hit 5.15%, continuing to exceed the Central Bank's target of 3%. Inflation expectations for the year's end have risen, indicating a likely failure to meet inflation goals for the fifth consecutive year, with expectations climbing to 4.42% from February's 4.22%.

Looking ahead to 2026, inflation projections have increased to 3.61% from the previous forecast of 3.50%. Persistent inflation pressures have limited the Central Bank's monetary policy options, halting interest rate cuts since January and maintaining a rate of 9.50%.

Nonetheless, the majority of analysts from the recent Reuters poll anticipate that the monetary authority will announce a cut in the benchmark interest rate in its meeting later today. Colombia's official March inflation report from the national DANE statistical agency is expected on April 7.

