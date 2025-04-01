Left Menu

IMF Deems Argentina's Loan Request 'Reasonable'

The International Monetary Fund considers Argentina's request for a 40% disbursement from their ongoing $20 billion loan program reasonable. Director Kristalina Georgieva praised Argentina's commitment to economic reforms. Talks are expected to conclude before the IMF and World Bank meetings in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 01:19 IST
IMF Deems Argentina's Loan Request 'Reasonable'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has deemed Argentina's request for a 40% disbursement from its new $20 billion loan program as reasonable. The global lender's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, made the announcement in a Reuters interview on Monday.

Georgieva highlighted that Argentina's efforts to push forward with much-delayed economic reforms warrant the requested funds. 'It's a reasonable request. They've earned it, given their performance,' she remarked.

The IMF chief anticipates that negotiations with Argentina will wrap up before the IMF and World Bank's scheduled spring meetings in Washington from April 21 to 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025