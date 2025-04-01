IMF Deems Argentina's Loan Request 'Reasonable'
The International Monetary Fund considers Argentina's request for a 40% disbursement from their ongoing $20 billion loan program reasonable. Director Kristalina Georgieva praised Argentina's commitment to economic reforms. Talks are expected to conclude before the IMF and World Bank meetings in April.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has deemed Argentina's request for a 40% disbursement from its new $20 billion loan program as reasonable. The global lender's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, made the announcement in a Reuters interview on Monday.
Georgieva highlighted that Argentina's efforts to push forward with much-delayed economic reforms warrant the requested funds. 'It's a reasonable request. They've earned it, given their performance,' she remarked.
The IMF chief anticipates that negotiations with Argentina will wrap up before the IMF and World Bank's scheduled spring meetings in Washington from April 21 to 26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
