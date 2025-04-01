U.S. Stock Markets Ride High Despite Tariff Uncertainty

In a surprising turn, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw gains on Monday, managing to shake off concerns over impending tariffs announced by the Trump administration. This follows a month of market unease, driven by fears that new trade measures could spark a global economic conflict.

While financial stocks buoyed the index with Discover Financial Services and Capital One Financial in the lead, technology shares did not fare as well. Nvidia and Microsoft experienced declines amid investor anxiety over spending plans, and Tesla faced setbacks following a negative delivery forecast adjustment by Stifel.

Despite the day's positives, broader concerns linger, fueled by Goldman Sachs raising the recession likelihood and moderating their S&P 500 forecast. All eyes are now on upcoming economic reports and Federal Reserve commentary, in addition to the ongoing impact of market volatility indices such as the CBOE's fear gauge.

