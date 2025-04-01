Left Menu

U.S. Stock Markets Ride High Despite Tariff Uncertainty

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Monday, overcoming recent uncertainty tied to possible new tariffs by the Trump administration. Financials boosted the indexes, while tech stocks showed weakness. Concerns about a global trade war and recession risks loom as tariffs may affect economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 01:34 IST
U.S. Stock Markets Ride High Despite Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw gains on Monday, managing to shake off concerns over impending tariffs announced by the Trump administration. This follows a month of market unease, driven by fears that new trade measures could spark a global economic conflict.

While financial stocks buoyed the index with Discover Financial Services and Capital One Financial in the lead, technology shares did not fare as well. Nvidia and Microsoft experienced declines amid investor anxiety over spending plans, and Tesla faced setbacks following a negative delivery forecast adjustment by Stifel.

Despite the day's positives, broader concerns linger, fueled by Goldman Sachs raising the recession likelihood and moderating their S&P 500 forecast. All eyes are now on upcoming economic reports and Federal Reserve commentary, in addition to the ongoing impact of market volatility indices such as the CBOE's fear gauge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025