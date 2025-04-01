Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

In a surprising revelation, Argentina's official statistics agency reported a drop in the country's poverty rate to 38.1% during the first year of President Javier Milei's term. This decrease follows a period of high inflation, previously pushing poverty rates to 53% in early 2024.

Despite these seemingly positive figures, skepticism prevails on the ground. Economists and citizens alike question the accuracy of these statistics, citing outdated measures and the harsh impact of austerity policies. Many Argentinians continue to face substantial challenges as the cost of living surges.

Economic experts argue that the poverty rate, tethered to inflation numbers, may not fully represent current realities. The basket of goods determining inflation, unchanged since 2004, fails to account for modern expenses, compounding concerns about the true state of Argentina's economy.

