Star Air's Soaring Success: Connecting India's Underserved Cities

Star Air, a dynamic regional airline headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is making strides in enhancing connectivity for India's lesser-served regions. Operating a fleet of nine modern Embraer aircraft, the airline plans to expand to 25 by 2027, focusing on Tier 2 and 3 cities.

To maximize passenger revenue, Star Air has chosen Maxamation's Aviator Revenue Management system, marking a significant partnership. Anil Rajvani, Star Air's GM of Revenue Management, emphasizes the efficiency and user-friendliness of the Aviator system, which is already contributing to revenue growth.

This collaboration also marks Maxamation's debut in the Indian market. CEO Peter Brewer lauds Star Air's regional model and affirms their commitment to supporting the airline's future success. The partnership underscores a broader trend of leveraging technology to boost profitability in the aviation sector.

