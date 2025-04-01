Left Menu

Skoda Auto's Record-Breaking March Sales in India

Skoda Auto India reported its highest-ever monthly sales in March with 7,422 units sold. Celebrating 25 years in India, the brand attributes this achievement to strategic efforts in making European technology accessible in the market, as stated by Brand Director Petr Janeba.

Updated: 01-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:24 IST
Skoda Auto India achieved a significant milestone in March by recording its highest-ever monthly sales, hitting 7,422 units.

This achievement coincides with the company's 25th anniversary in India, marking a celebratory moment for the automotive brand.

Brand Director Petr Janeba highlights that this success results from strategic planning aimed at introducing European technology to Indian consumers, demonstrating the company's commitment to expansion and innovation.

