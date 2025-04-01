Left Menu

Hasiru Dala Innovations Secures Rs 6 Crore for Expansion

Hasiru Dala Innovations, a solid waste management firm, has secured Rs 6 crore in pre-series A funding from Rainmatter Fintech and Next Bharat Ventures. The investment will boost plastics recycling capability, enhance operational efficiency, and support leadership recruitment to expand beyond Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hasiru Dala Innovations (HDI), a leading solid waste management company, has successfully raised Rs 6 crore in pre-series A equity funding from prominent investors Rainmatter Fintech Investments and Next Bharat Ventures IFSC.

According to a statement from the company, the fresh capital infusion will be strategically utilized to escalate their plastics circularity operations, thereby increasing their recycling capacity and improving overall operational efficiency.

The company also outlined plans to enhance its leadership by bringing in key managerial talent and to expand its operational footprint beyond its current base in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

