Hasiru Dala Innovations Secures Rs 6 Crore for Expansion

Hasiru Dala Innovations (HDI), a leading solid waste management company, has successfully raised Rs 6 crore in pre-series A equity funding from prominent investors Rainmatter Fintech Investments and Next Bharat Ventures IFSC.

According to a statement from the company, the fresh capital infusion will be strategically utilized to escalate their plastics circularity operations, thereby increasing their recycling capacity and improving overall operational efficiency.

The company also outlined plans to enhance its leadership by bringing in key managerial talent and to expand its operational footprint beyond its current base in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)