Foiled Terror Plot: Eight Arrests in Tamil Nadu Linked to ISI

Eight individuals, including a Bangladeshi citizen, have been detained in Tamil Nadu for allegedly plotting a terror attack, with connections to ISI and Bangladeshi terrorist groups. Recovered items include mobile phones and SIM cards. The accused allegedly supported Pakistan-based terrorist outfits and posed 'Free Kashmir' posters in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:34 IST
Suspects arrested by Delhi Police in Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight suspects have been detained in Tamil Nadu amid suspicions of planning a significant terrorist attack, reportedly under the directives of Pakistan's ISI and Bangladeshi organizations. Among those arrested is a Bangladeshi citizen. Earlier, six individuals were apprehended in Tamil Nadu and taken to Delhi, accompanied by seized mobile phones and SIM cards, as per Delhi Police reports.

Authorities tracked the suspects through social media activity promoting Pakistan-based terror groups. The arrests were made in various Tamil Nadu regions, with suspects using fake Aadhaar cards to work in the garment industry. The investigation revealed the recovery of eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards. Currently, all accused are being transported to Delhi by train for further questioning on charges of terrorism support, including reconnaissance missions in multiple cities and the prominent appearance of 'Free Kashmir' posters in Delhi during an AI Summit.

The case gains complexity with a recent intelligence alert warning about a potential terrorist threat near the Red Fort in Delhi, pinpointing possible attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on major religious sites. This alert follows inputs suggesting targeting of a temple in Chandni Chowk, potentially involving an improvised explosive device (IED). The intent may be to retaliate against a previous blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Intelligence sources indicate that religious places, including key temples, remain vulnerable to the threat of attacks from LeT.

