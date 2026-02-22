India vs South Africa: Cricket Rivals Face Off in T20 Showdown

As the defending champions, India prepare to take on the runner-up of the 2024 T20 World Cup, South Africa, in their first Super 8 matchup at Ahemdabad this Sunday, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has provided insights into the team's strengths and weaknesses.

Pathan expressed concerns about opener Abhishek Sharma's vulnerability to off-spin, attributing it to poor shot selection. Sharma has struggled against off-spinners during the group stage, and Pathan suggests he should focus on taking singles and adjusting his approach to build confidence. Pathan also praised Ishan Kishan for his stellar performance, highlighting his prowess on the leg side.

Kishan has accumulated 176 runs with two fifties in four matches, exhibiting an impressive strike rate. Pathan anticipates how Kishan will adapt when South Africa's bowlers challenge him by bowling wide. As India aims to continue their unbeaten streak, South Africa is eager for retribution in this gripping encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)