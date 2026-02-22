India vs South Africa: Cricket Rivals Face Off in T20 Showdown
India, the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, are set to face South Africa in their first Super 8 fixture. Irfan Pathan analyzes the challenges faced by Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and praises Ishan Kishan's impressive form. South Africa seeks revenge for their last encounter.
- Country:
- India
As the defending champions, India prepare to take on the runner-up of the 2024 T20 World Cup, South Africa, in their first Super 8 matchup at Ahemdabad this Sunday, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has provided insights into the team's strengths and weaknesses.
Pathan expressed concerns about opener Abhishek Sharma's vulnerability to off-spin, attributing it to poor shot selection. Sharma has struggled against off-spinners during the group stage, and Pathan suggests he should focus on taking singles and adjusting his approach to build confidence. Pathan also praised Ishan Kishan for his stellar performance, highlighting his prowess on the leg side.
Kishan has accumulated 176 runs with two fifties in four matches, exhibiting an impressive strike rate. Pathan anticipates how Kishan will adapt when South Africa's bowlers challenge him by bowling wide. As India aims to continue their unbeaten streak, South Africa is eager for retribution in this gripping encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sunil Joshi Pavilion: A Tribute to Karnataka's Cricketing Legend
BCCI's Vision for Blind Cricket: Inclusive Growth and Global Success
Suryakumar Yadav's Confidence in Abhishek Sharma Amid World Cup Form Concerns
Exclusion of Pakistani Cricketers from The Hundred: An Unsettling Prospect
Crackdown on Online Cricket Betting Racket in Nellore