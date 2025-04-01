Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar's Record-Breaking Financial Year Spurs Growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor achieved record sales in FY 2024-25, driven by strong SUV and MPV demand. The company dispatched 3,37,148 units, marking a 28% growth from the previous year. Successful strategies included expanding exports, engaging with Tier II and III cities, and focusing on customer-centric initiatives.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor celebrated unprecedented success in the financial year 2024-25, reporting record sales fueled by robust market demand for SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs).

In the last fiscal year, the company dispatched 3,37,148 units to dealers, reflecting a remarkable 28% increase over the previous year's 2,63,512 units. March alone witnessed sales of 30,043 units, an 11% rise from March of the previous year.

Vice President Varinder Wadhwa attributed this growth to a combination of factors, including increased adoption of SUVs, MPVs, and hybrids, as well as strategic expansion into Tier II and III cities. The company's customer-focused initiatives, like T-CARE, were also pivotal in reinforcing their market position despite rising competition.

