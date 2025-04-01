Rajasthan Hikes DA for State Employees and Pensioners
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma approved a 2% increase in dearness allowance for state employees and pensioners. This decision follows a similar move by the central government. The hike benefits around 8 lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners, effective from January 1, 2025.
In a recent development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has sanctioned a 2% hike in dearness allowance for state government employees.
Alongside, pensioners will also see a similar 2% increase in their dearness relief, aligning with the central government's prior increase.
This decision, effective from January 1, 2025, impacts nearly 8 lakh employees and about 4.40 lakh pensioners across the state. Institutional workers from Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad are included in the uplift.
