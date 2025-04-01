Rajasthan Hikes DA for State Employees and Pensioners

In a recent development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has sanctioned a 2% hike in dearness allowance for state government employees.

Alongside, pensioners will also see a similar 2% increase in their dearness relief, aligning with the central government's prior increase.

This decision, effective from January 1, 2025, impacts nearly 8 lakh employees and about 4.40 lakh pensioners across the state. Institutional workers from Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad are included in the uplift.

(With inputs from agencies.)