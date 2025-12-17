Left Menu

Himachal Pensioners Demand Overdue Dues: Government Urged to Act

Himachal Pradesh's pensioners, led by Madan Lal Sharma, are urging the government to meet their 14-point demands, including overdue payments amounting to Rs 17,000 crore. They warn of severe protests if unresolved. Around two lakh pensioners rely on these dues for their post-retirement life and medical expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:41 IST
Himachal Pensioners Demand Overdue Dues: Government Urged to Act
  • Country:
  • India

Pensioners in Himachal Pradesh, represented by their welfare association's Shimla city president Madan Lal Sharma, have demanded the government clear dues amounting to approximately Rs 17,000 crore.

Speaking on Pensioners Day, Sharma announced the formation of an 18-department Joint Action Committee and submitted a 14-point demand letter to the chief minister, seeking urgent resolution.

The pensioners, citing past protests, warn of future demonstrations, including a possible siege of the state secretariat, if the government fails to address their financial grievances, crucial for around two lakh retirees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025