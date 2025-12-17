Himachal Pensioners Demand Overdue Dues: Government Urged to Act
Himachal Pradesh's pensioners, led by Madan Lal Sharma, are urging the government to meet their 14-point demands, including overdue payments amounting to Rs 17,000 crore. They warn of severe protests if unresolved. Around two lakh pensioners rely on these dues for their post-retirement life and medical expenses.
Pensioners in Himachal Pradesh, represented by their welfare association's Shimla city president Madan Lal Sharma, have demanded the government clear dues amounting to approximately Rs 17,000 crore.
Speaking on Pensioners Day, Sharma announced the formation of an 18-department Joint Action Committee and submitted a 14-point demand letter to the chief minister, seeking urgent resolution.
The pensioners, citing past protests, warn of future demonstrations, including a possible siege of the state secretariat, if the government fails to address their financial grievances, crucial for around two lakh retirees.
