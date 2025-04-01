Omar Abdullah Launches Free Bus Service for Women in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant move for women's empowerment, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has introduced a free bus service for women in the region. The initiative was officially launched at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and attended by key political figures, including ministers Satish Sharma and Sakina Itoo.

This distinctive initiative was highlighted in the recent budget announcement and fulfills a promise made in the National Conference's election manifesto. Effective April 1, it allows women to travel free of cost on SRTC and Smart City buses, ensuring their journeys across Jammu and Kashmir are easy and safe. Abdullah emphasized that the government will provide necessary compensation to bus services to offset any financial impact.

On social media, Abdullah reinforced the move as a crucial stride towards women's empowerment and accessible mobility. The National Conference supported this view, stating the initiative unlocks greater opportunities and independence for women in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)