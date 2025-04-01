Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Launches Free Bus Service for Women in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, launched a free bus service for women, fulfilling a promise from the National Conference's election manifesto. The initiative, part of the recent budget, aims to enhance women's mobility and empowerment by offering complimentary rides on SRTC and Smart City buses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:02 IST
National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move for women's empowerment, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has introduced a free bus service for women in the region. The initiative was officially launched at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and attended by key political figures, including ministers Satish Sharma and Sakina Itoo.

This distinctive initiative was highlighted in the recent budget announcement and fulfills a promise made in the National Conference's election manifesto. Effective April 1, it allows women to travel free of cost on SRTC and Smart City buses, ensuring their journeys across Jammu and Kashmir are easy and safe. Abdullah emphasized that the government will provide necessary compensation to bus services to offset any financial impact.

On social media, Abdullah reinforced the move as a crucial stride towards women's empowerment and accessible mobility. The National Conference supported this view, stating the initiative unlocks greater opportunities and independence for women in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

