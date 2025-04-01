Left Menu

Brawn Drain: India's Underreported Workforce Exodus

India is experiencing a 'brawn drain' where skilled and semi-skilled blue-collar workers are emigrating for better opportunities abroad. This trend poses a challenge to India's economic growth as the construction sector booms. Poor wages, lack of worker rights, and limited social mobility drive this migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:27 IST
Amid India's ongoing economic growth, an alarming trend has emerged, colloquially termed as 'brawn drain.' This phenomenon describes the exodus of skilled and semi-skilled blue-collar workers seeking better pay and living conditions abroad, challenging the country's economic stability and workforce availability.

Data from the Ministry of Skill Development indicates a threefold increase in emigration clearances for such workers from 2021 to 2023. Despite India's booming construction sector and interest from multinational companies, these workers are pursuing opportunities in Gulf countries and beyond, attracted by the promise of higher wages and better living standards.

Factors driving this shift include low pay and the lack of worker rights in India. To contain this trend, experts suggest improving minimum wage laws and working conditions, ensuring safety norms, and addressing the wage gap, thereby enhancing India's ability to retain its workforce and support sustainable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

