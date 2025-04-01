KEC International Secures Major Orders Boosting Growth by 36%

In a notable development, KEC International revealed on Tuesday that it has acquired new orders totaling Rs 1,236 crore in both domestic and international markets. The projects span various segments, including civil, transportation, and cables, enhancing the company's footprint significantly.

The civil segment gained traction with a major residential project order from a prominent developer in Western India. Additionally, the transportation business secured a significant contract in India's Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) sector, under the 'Kavach' initiative.

Meanwhile, the UAE order bolsters KEC's presence in the Middle East substation market, as the cable unit also scored diverse orders across international boundaries. With these developments, the company's order intake for FY25 hits Rs 24,600 crore, reflecting a 36% growth from the previous year, according to Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International.

(With inputs from agencies.)