Kannada Language Integration Elevates Bangalore Airport's Accessibility

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has taken a significant step toward inclusivity by adding a Kannada language option to its website.

This enhancement, announced via a BIAL press release, ensures that travelers can easily navigate airport services in the state language. It represents an effort to create a user-friendly and accessible experience for passengers.

The inclusion of real-time flight information and comprehensive FAQs in Kannada simplifies the travel process while reflecting the cultural essence of Karnataka through multilingual signage, public announcements, and staff support in Kannada.

