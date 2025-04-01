Left Menu

Kannada Language Integration Elevates Bangalore Airport's Accessibility

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has introduced a Kannada language option on its website to enhance traveler accessibility. The update offers real-time flight information and FAQs in Kannada. This initiative reflects Karnataka's culture, with multilingual signage, announcements, and staff assistance promoting inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:37 IST
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has taken a significant step toward inclusivity by adding a Kannada language option to its website.

This enhancement, announced via a BIAL press release, ensures that travelers can easily navigate airport services in the state language. It represents an effort to create a user-friendly and accessible experience for passengers.

The inclusion of real-time flight information and comprehensive FAQs in Kannada simplifies the travel process while reflecting the cultural essence of Karnataka through multilingual signage, public announcements, and staff support in Kannada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

