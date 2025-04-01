CBIC's Electronic Processing to Transform Gems and Jewelry Export

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is set to revolutionize the import and export process for air passengers through the introduction of electronic processing from May 1, 2025. This new procedure will be implemented at nine major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, among others.

Air passengers carrying personal exports of gems and jewellery will benefit from an efficient and streamlined process at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Jaipur airports. Meanwhile, imports of these precious items will be facilitated at seven key locations.

Furthermore, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai airports will accommodate the carriage of machinery samples and prototypes. This harmonized, electronic procedure is expected to significantly enhance the ease of doing business, especially for sectors involving high-end manufacturing and valuable commodities.

