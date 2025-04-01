Left Menu

CBIC's Electronic Processing to Transform Gems and Jewelry Export

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will introduce electronic processing for importing and exporting goods via personal carriage by air passengers starting May 1, 2025. This initiative, covering major Indian airports, aims to enhance the ease of doing business in the gems, jewellery, and high-end manufacturing sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:46 IST
CBIC's Electronic Processing to Transform Gems and Jewelry Export
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is set to revolutionize the import and export process for air passengers through the introduction of electronic processing from May 1, 2025. This new procedure will be implemented at nine major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, among others.

Air passengers carrying personal exports of gems and jewellery will benefit from an efficient and streamlined process at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Jaipur airports. Meanwhile, imports of these precious items will be facilitated at seven key locations.

Furthermore, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai airports will accommodate the carriage of machinery samples and prototypes. This harmonized, electronic procedure is expected to significantly enhance the ease of doing business, especially for sectors involving high-end manufacturing and valuable commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025