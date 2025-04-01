Left Menu

Bear House Clothing Secures Rs 50 Crore to Fuel Growth

Bear House Clothing has raised Rs 50 crore in a Series A funding round led by JM Financial India Growth Fund III. The funds will support offline expansion, working capital, and branding. The investment highlights Bear House's growth potential in the men's apparel sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bear House Clothing has successfully secured Rs 50 crore in a Series A funding round spearheaded by JM Financial India Growth Fund III.

The newly acquired funds are set to fuel the company's offline expansion, meet working capital needs, and enhance branding and marketing strategies. This represents the eighth investment by JM Financial India Growth Fund III.

Bengaluru-based, Bear House, which specializes in men's apparel and accessories, is poised for significant growth. 'The Bear House has shown remarkable growth through its unique design approach and direct-to-consumer strategy,' said Siddharth Kothari, Managing Director - Private Equity at JM Financial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

