Maharashtra's Electric Bike Taxis: Revolutionizing Urban Transport

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved electric-bike taxis for cities with over one lakh residents, promising job creation and sustainable travel. Prioritizing safety and affordability, these e-bikes offer a pollution-free solution to urban commuting, with special provisions for drivers and passengers to enhance the initiative's efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra cabinet has sanctioned the introduction of electric-bike taxis in cities surpassing one lakh in population, aiming to transform urban commute. The initiative, which also covers Mumbai, targets travelers covering distances of up to 15 kilometers, thereby providing a cost-effective and environmentally friendly transportation alternative.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized the job creation potential, projecting over 20,000 new positions across the state, with a security focus and reasonable fares placed at the forefront. The rollout was confirmed following a cabinet meeting, with a formal revenue model expected soon.

These eco-friendly bike taxis, part of a broader governmental move towards innovative transport solutions, promise substantial impacts on pollution and traffic congestion, while addressing last-mile connectivity challenges across Maharashtra's urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

