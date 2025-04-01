Left Menu

USDOT Offers Buyouts Amid Workforce Reductions

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) is offering thousands of employees buyouts, excluding key safety positions, to downsize its workforce. This move is part of broader federal efforts initiated by Elon Musk's DOGE team to reduce government size. President Trump's administration is targeting March 13 for laying off federal employees.

The U.S. Transportation Department announced a new buyout offer for thousands of employees, allowing them to leave government service in exchange for pay and benefits until the end of September. Employees must decide by April 7, and safety-critical positions such as FAA air traffic controllers and cybersecurity roles are exempt.

With a workforce of approximately 57,000, the USDOT is part of a wider federal initiative led by Elon Musk's DOGE team, aiming to cut the overall size of government. In February, a similar program was launched involving about 75,000 federal employees. Safety-critical positions are unaffected, ensuring efficiency and accountability to taxpayers.

Following President Trump's directive for federal agencies to prepare mass layoffs by March 13, the USDOT emphasizes voluntary buyouts rather than involuntary layoffs. The department has faced criticism for initially including critical safety workers in the buyout offer but has since reversed this decision, highlighting their vital role in national safety.

