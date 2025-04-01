Left Menu

Kolkata Metro: A Surge in Passenger Traffic in 2024-25

The Kolkata Metro Railway reported carrying 21.81 crore passengers in the 2024-25 fiscal year, marking a 13.3% increase from the previous year. The Blue Line saw a 5.51% rise, while the newly operational Green Line-2 reported 1.39 crore passengers. Other lines also noted significant growth in passenger numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:57 IST
Kolkata Metro: A Surge in Passenger Traffic in 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro Railway witnessed significant growth in passenger numbers, carrying 21.81 crore passengers in the 2024-25 fiscal year. This marks a notable 13.3% increase compared to the 19.25 crore passengers in the 2023-24 period, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The Blue Line, running from Dakshineswar to New Garia, was the busiest, transporting 18.93 crore passengers, up 5.51% from the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, Green Line-2, which began operations in March last year, carried 1.39 crore commuters, reflecting robust patronage in its inaugural year.

Other lines also experienced growth: the Green Line-1 recorded a 15.57% increase with 1.41 crore passengers, while the Purple Line saw a staggering 31.34% rise, transporting 1.76 lakh passengers. Furthermore, the Orange Line served 5.92 lakh passengers, highlighting the expanding reach of Kolkata's metro network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025