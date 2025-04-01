Kolkata Metro: A Surge in Passenger Traffic in 2024-25

Kolkata Metro Railway witnessed significant growth in passenger numbers, carrying 21.81 crore passengers in the 2024-25 fiscal year. This marks a notable 13.3% increase compared to the 19.25 crore passengers in the 2023-24 period, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The Blue Line, running from Dakshineswar to New Garia, was the busiest, transporting 18.93 crore passengers, up 5.51% from the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, Green Line-2, which began operations in March last year, carried 1.39 crore commuters, reflecting robust patronage in its inaugural year.

Other lines also experienced growth: the Green Line-1 recorded a 15.57% increase with 1.41 crore passengers, while the Purple Line saw a staggering 31.34% rise, transporting 1.76 lakh passengers. Furthermore, the Orange Line served 5.92 lakh passengers, highlighting the expanding reach of Kolkata's metro network.

