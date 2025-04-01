Dollar Outlook: Stabilization Amid Market Uncertainties

The U.S. dollar is projected to stabilize in the face of fluctuating economic anxieties caused by President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff policies, a Reuters survey of currency strategists indicated. Over one-third of those surveyed highlighted concerns regarding the dollar's time-honored safe-haven status amid global financial markets.

Set to enact further tariffs on U.S. trading partners, Trump amplifies existing trade tensions, leading to disorder in currency trading. Data reveals traders rapidly reduced decade-high long positions, shifting to 'net short' currency bets for the first time since October. The market responds to speculation on potential Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

While the outlook for dollar positioning by the end of April remains uncertain, with no consensus among forecasters, a subset of strategists expressed worries about the dollar's diminished allure as a risk-off asset. However, some analysts argue the gradual erosion of the dollar's global status could be protracted.

