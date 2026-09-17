Global Economy Shifts as Central Banks Tackle Inflation

World shares increased and the dollar reached a seven-week high after the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented its first interest rate hike in over three years. This move, along with declining oil prices, stabilized the global bond market. Central banks worldwide are now addressing inflationary pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 18:29 IST
Global Economy Shifts as Central Banks Tackle Inflation
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On Thursday, global share markets saw an upward trend while the dollar reached a seven-week high, signals of stability returning after the U.S. Federal Reserve's notable interest rate hike, the first in over three years. This policy change, coupled with decreasing oil prices, eased months of global bond market turmoil.

The U.K.'s Bank of England left rates unchanged yet voiced concerns about inflation fueled by rising energy prices, echoing views that further rate hikes may be necessary. Meanwhile, market expectations aligned for a possible rate increase by the Bank of Japan, highlighting a coordinated global effort to curb inflation.

The impact on financial markets was significant; U.S. stocks looked set to rise nearly 1%, a sentiment echoed by European markets. Investors are now keenly watching central banks and their strategies, especially amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and fluctuating commodity markets.

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