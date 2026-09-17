Global Markets Brace as Fed's Rate Hike Sparks Cautious Optimism

World shares experienced an upswing as the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented its first interest rate hike in over three years, calming global bond markets. Meanwhile, attention turns to the Bank of England's pending decision amid rising energy prices. Oil prices dipped, and markets anticipate potential future rate increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:26 IST
Global Markets Brace as Fed's Rate Hike Sparks Cautious Optimism
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World shares climbed and the dollar reached a seven-week high after the U.S. Federal Reserve executed its first interest rate hike in over three years. This decision helped to stabilize the global bond market. The focus has now shifted to the Bank of England, which is expected to maintain UK rates steady, but future hikes could be signaled due to rising energy costs.

In Europe, major share markets opened stronger, buoyed by the Fed's overnight decision which also caused a slight dip in oil prices. The dollar's strength was supported by an increase in short-term Treasury yields. However, benchmark 10-year and 30-year yields remained steady.

Economists and investors are closely watching the BoE's 1100 GMT interest rate decision amid a significant surge in energy prices. Money markets hint at an 80% probability of a BoE rate hike in November, while economists are more skeptical. Meanwhile, the commodity markets took a hit from the dollar's rise, yet gold showed resilience.

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