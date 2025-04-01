Mercedes-Benz Refutes Claims of Withdrawing Affordable Models Amid Tariff Threat

Mercedes-Benz has publicly refuted a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday alleging plans to withdraw its most affordable models from the U.S. market, in anticipation of a hefty 25% tariff on auto imports.

The spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz dismissed the claim as unfounded, emphasizing the brand's commitment to growing sales of its sought-after vehicles. Despite Bloomberg's assertions, the car manufacturer is not reducing entry-level model options as part of any tariff-related strategies.

Industry insiders have highlighted concerns that the impending tariffs, set for April 3, could result in increased prices and reduced model choices for consumers. Amid these uncertainties, Mercedes-Benz is proactively building its U.S. inventory to buffer against the tariffs, while assessing further steps to mitigate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)