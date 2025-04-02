Markets Brace as Trump's Tariff Plans Set for Global Unveiling
Global markets brace for potential volatility as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to unveil his new tariff plans, dubbed 'Liberation Day'. The announcement is expected to impose significant duties on imports, heightening fears of a trade war and driving gold prices to historic highs.
Global financial markets are on edge as U.S. President Donald Trump gears up to announce his reciprocal tariff plans, leaving investors uneasy about possible market volatility. This strategic revelation, anticipated during a White House Rose Garden announcement, is set to have widespread effects on both allies and adversaries.
While Asian stocks remained largely unchanged, with Wall Street ending a choppy session on a firmer note, the key focus remains on Trump's 'Liberation Day'. Trump's aggressive move is seen as a significant step towards reshaping trade relations, potentially sparking retaliatory actions from global partners.
Currently, gold stands out in the market, showing robust growth as investors turn to safe havens amidst the turmoil. As the world awaits more specifics on the tariffs, expected to be uniformly hefty across global imports, cautious investors are preparing for turbulent days ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pharma Giants Advocate Against Tariffs: Saving Medicines from a Trade War
Meloni Warns EU: Avoid Trade War with the US
Escalation in Yemen: U.S. Airstrikes and Houthi Retaliation
Fitch Ratings Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Trade War
Global Markets Slide as Fed Signals Rate Cuts Amid Trade War Fears