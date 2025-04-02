Markets Brace as Trump's Tariff Plans Set for Global Unveiling

Global financial markets are on edge as U.S. President Donald Trump gears up to announce his reciprocal tariff plans, leaving investors uneasy about possible market volatility. This strategic revelation, anticipated during a White House Rose Garden announcement, is set to have widespread effects on both allies and adversaries.

While Asian stocks remained largely unchanged, with Wall Street ending a choppy session on a firmer note, the key focus remains on Trump's 'Liberation Day'. Trump's aggressive move is seen as a significant step towards reshaping trade relations, potentially sparking retaliatory actions from global partners.

Currently, gold stands out in the market, showing robust growth as investors turn to safe havens amidst the turmoil. As the world awaits more specifics on the tariffs, expected to be uniformly hefty across global imports, cautious investors are preparing for turbulent days ahead.

