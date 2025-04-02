Building Resilience in South Sudan: How Labor-Intensive Public Works Are Transforming Communities

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, has faced numerous challenges since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011. From prolonged droughts and severe flooding to macroeconomic instability, vulnerable farming households in this country have been grappling with loss of livelihoods, widespread displacement, and high rates of food insecurity. The devastating effects of climate change, coupled with locust infestations, have intensified these difficulties, resulting in food shortages, reduced agricultural production, and increasing poverty.

In response to these challenges, the World Bank Group has invested $50.7 million in South Sudan’s Labor-Intensive Public Works (LIPW) Project. This initiative is part of the Emergency Locust Response Project (ELRP) and aims to bolster the resilience of affected communities by providing immediate employment and long-term recovery through the rehabilitation of community infrastructure, including roads, schools, and farmlands. The project focuses on empowering rural households with the means to recover from the loss of crops and livestock caused by environmental shocks and economic downturns.

Key Components of the LIPW Project

The LIPW initiative primarily targets vulnerable populations in South Sudan’s Central and Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, Upper Nile, and Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal states. It provides beneficiaries with monthly payments equivalent to $40.50 for their participation in community-based public works projects. These projects not only provide immediate income for struggling families but also invest in long-term infrastructure improvements that will foster agricultural development, food security, and economic growth.

The projects implemented under this initiative focus on restoring vital community assets that have been devastated by disasters. For example, infrastructure like roads that facilitate access to farms and markets is being rebuilt, making it easier for farmers to transport crops and purchase agricultural supplies. These improvements are crucial for stimulating local economies and increasing agricultural production.

Stories of Resilience and Recovery

One of the most notable examples of success comes from Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria, where Sam Bakuli, a 47-year-old father of four, participated in a community road rehabilitation project. Sam worked for six months to repair a 2 km stretch of road that led to the local school. This school also serves as a center for agricultural education and economic activities. Sam earned approximately $243 per month for his labor, which he used to purchase two male and two female goats.

Within three years, his goats had multiplied, providing a reliable source of nutrition and income. Sam’s success story highlights the long-term impact of the LIPW program, which allows families to recover from economic hardships and reinvest in their farming activities. With the income from his goats, Sam was able to hire a tractor for ploughing his farm, expanding it from 4 hectares to 10 hectares and increasing his yields significantly.

“I no longer suffer from cultivating my farm by myself,” Sam said. “I sell goats, and the income helps me hire a tractor for ploughing my farm. This has helped increase my farm size and production.”

Labor-intensive public works projects like this not only provide immediate relief but also equip individuals with valuable skills that can be used in future recovery efforts. In Sam's case, the road rehabilitation work provided exposure to skills in road construction, which can help him and his community rebuild in the future.

Expanding Agricultural Capacity

The positive effects of labor-intensive public works have been felt across other parts of the country as well. In Bor County, Jonglei State, the Rit-Nhom community undertook a similar road rehabilitation project that directly improved their agricultural production. By repairing the road linking their homes to their farms, the community was able to transport food crops like sorghum, okra, and cowpeas more efficiently. This development not only boosted local food supplies but also helped to increase market access for farmers.

The road rehabilitation allowed Rit-Nhom farmers to expand their land holdings, increasing the average farm size from 2 to 6 hectares. As a result, their yields saw a dramatic increase, with the average yield of sorghum rising from 0.9 tons per 2 hectares to 5.4 tons per 6 hectares. This increase in agricultural productivity has strengthened food security in the region, contributing to the overall economic recovery of Jonglei State.

In Torit County, Eastern Equatoria, Napoleon Luka, a member of the Hunger-Free Crop Production for Value Addition Group, played a crucial role in rehabilitating a 5 km stretch of road that had been rendered inaccessible due to seasonal flooding. The road repair was essential for enabling farmers to reach their fields during the rainy season. Before the repairs, farmers often struggled to reach their farms, which severely limited their ability to cultivate crops.

“With the new road, we can easily get to our farms now,” said Napoleon. “Before, we walked for hours through flooded paths, leaving us exhausted and unable to cultivate much. Now, I have expanded my farm from four to six hectares and harvested 16 bags of sorghum. I also plan to sell some of the high-yielding seed I harvested to help others improve their yields as well.”

Napoleon’s success reflects the power of community-driven projects that address not only immediate challenges but also promote sustainable agricultural practices and local economic growth.

The Broader Impact on South Sudan

The LIPW program has had significant ripple effects across South Sudan, helping to empower vulnerable farming communities to recover from the losses caused by climate change, conflict, and economic instability. By providing short-term employment and promoting long-term agricultural growth, the project has contributed to increasing the overall food supply in South Sudan. Furthermore, it has helped communities build resilience, improve infrastructure, and enhance their capacity to respond to future challenges.

As the country continues to face the impacts of environmental degradation, conflict, and economic instability, initiatives like the LIPW project offer a promising path forward. By investing in vulnerable communities and rebuilding critical infrastructure, the World Bank and its partners are helping South Sudan’s farmers not only to recover but also to thrive in the face of adversity.

Ultimately, the success of these community-based projects underscores the importance of building local resilience and empowering households to take control of their own recovery and future prosperity. Through ongoing investment in labor-intensive public works, South Sudan is gradually paving the way for a more sustainable, food-secure, and prosperous future.