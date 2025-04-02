Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds on Edge as Trump Unveils New Tariffs

Euro zone bond yields remained almost unchanged as markets awaited President Trump's new reciprocal tariffs announcement. The German 10-year bond yield stayed at 2.685%, with the EU ready to retaliate but open to negotiation. Italian and French bond yields held steady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:18 IST
Euro Zone Bonds on Edge as Trump Unveils New Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, euro zone bond yields hovered around the same levels as markets braced for the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

Investors focused on the German 10-year bond yield, which remained at 2.685% as a wave of uncertainty drove them towards safer assets. The European Union, led by Ursula von der Leyen, has prepared a retaliatory strategy against the impending tariffs, although they remain hopeful for negotiated resolutions.

Italian and French bond yields showed little movement, while Germany's two-year bond yield, more reactive to ECB rate decisions, also remained steady. The economic bloc is closely monitoring these developments as it seeks a balance between response and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025