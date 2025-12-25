Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Missile Test Sparks Regional Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a missile test to boost strategic defense. The test destroyed aerial targets from 200 km away. Concurrently, Kim observed a nuclear submarine project aimed at modernizing the Navy. North Korea criticized U.S. and South Korean military actions for escalating tensions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over the test-firing of long-range missiles on Wednesday, targeting advancements in the country's high-altitude defense technology. State media KCNA reported that these missiles successfully hit targets from 200 kilometers away.

Kim Jong Un also examined the construction of a newly designed 8,700-ton nuclear submarine at an undisclosed location. This project is integral to the North Korean ruling party's agenda to modernize the nation's naval capabilities, with nuclear development being deemed vital amid global unrest.

Criticism was directed at South Korea and the U.S. by North Korean state media, following the docking of a U.S. nuclear submarine in South Korea. This incident, along with Japan's potential nuclear ambitions, add to the mounting tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

