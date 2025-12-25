Left Menu

Nasry Asfura Wins Contentious Honduran Election Amid Controversy

Nasry Asfura, backed by Trump, won Honduras' presidential election amid controversy and cries of electoral fraud. His victory marks a shift to the right in Latin America, following Chile's election. The election process faced delays, escalating tensions before Asfura was declared the winner.

Updated: 25-12-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 04:29 IST
In a contentious and closely watched race, Nasry Asfura emerged victorious in Honduras' presidential election. Bolstered by an endorsement from former U.S. President Trump, Asfura's win ends a protracted and controversial vote count, highlighting vast political shifts in Central America.

Asfura, a candidate of the conservative National Party, secured 40.27% of the vote, narrowly beating Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party, who garnered 39.53%. The election's tight margins and delayed results sparked allegations of electoral mismanagement, with some rivals claiming fraud.

Reaction to Asfura's win was mixed, with supporters celebrating in the capital, while others voiced concern over international interference and electoral integrity. Progressive leaders, including incumbent President Xiomara Castro, face a political reckoning as the region swings rightward once more.

