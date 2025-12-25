Nasry Asfura Wins Contentious Honduran Election Amid Controversy

In a contentious and closely watched race, Nasry Asfura emerged victorious in Honduras' presidential election. Bolstered by an endorsement from former U.S. President Trump, Asfura's win ends a protracted and controversial vote count, highlighting vast political shifts in Central America.

Asfura, a candidate of the conservative National Party, secured 40.27% of the vote, narrowly beating Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party, who garnered 39.53%. The election's tight margins and delayed results sparked allegations of electoral mismanagement, with some rivals claiming fraud.

Reaction to Asfura's win was mixed, with supporters celebrating in the capital, while others voiced concern over international interference and electoral integrity. Progressive leaders, including incumbent President Xiomara Castro, face a political reckoning as the region swings rightward once more.