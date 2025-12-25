Controversial Victory: Nasry Asfura Wins Amid Allegations in Honduras Election

Nasry Asfura, the candidate from the conservative National Party and backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, has emerged victorious in the highly contentious presidential election in Honduras, according to the country's electoral commission. The announcement came amid protracted delays, marked by technical malfunctions and accusations of electoral fraud.

Asfura's victory was clinched with 40.3% of the vote, narrowly defeating the center-right opposition from Salvador Nasralla's Liberal Party, who secured 39.5%. The ruling LIBRE party's candidate, Rixi Moncada, lagged significantly behind. Asfura's campaign emphasized economic progress through private investment, including potentially shifting diplomatic ties from Beijing to Taiwan.

The post-election period was fraught with unrest, as LIBRE party leaders denounced perceived electoral manipulation and disrupted the vote recount process. Despite the controversies, the results, acknowledged by some council members, sparked reactions internationally while drawing condemnation from domestic opposition figures who labeled it an 'electoral coup'.

(With inputs from agencies.)