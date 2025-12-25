Left Menu

Controversial Victory: Nasry Asfura Wins Amid Allegations in Honduras Election

Nasry Asfura, backed by ex-President Trump, wins the tightly contested and disputed presidential election in Honduras. Asfura, who promotes a pro-business agenda, emerged victorious despite allegations of an 'electoral coup' and calls for protest by the opposing LIBRE party. The results continue to provoke tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 04:03 IST
Controversial Victory: Nasry Asfura Wins Amid Allegations in Honduras Election

Nasry Asfura, the candidate from the conservative National Party and backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, has emerged victorious in the highly contentious presidential election in Honduras, according to the country's electoral commission. The announcement came amid protracted delays, marked by technical malfunctions and accusations of electoral fraud.

Asfura's victory was clinched with 40.3% of the vote, narrowly defeating the center-right opposition from Salvador Nasralla's Liberal Party, who secured 39.5%. The ruling LIBRE party's candidate, Rixi Moncada, lagged significantly behind. Asfura's campaign emphasized economic progress through private investment, including potentially shifting diplomatic ties from Beijing to Taiwan.

The post-election period was fraught with unrest, as LIBRE party leaders denounced perceived electoral manipulation and disrupted the vote recount process. Despite the controversies, the results, acknowledged by some council members, sparked reactions internationally while drawing condemnation from domestic opposition figures who labeled it an 'electoral coup'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025