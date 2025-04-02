DP World Kochi Sets New Record in Container Traffic Growth

Dubai-based DP World announced a remarkable 11% increase in container traffic at its Kochi terminal, achieving 834,665 TEUs for the fiscal year concluding in March 2025. This performance underscores the terminal's role as a significant logistics hub.

The International Transshipment Container Terminal (ICTT) was instrumental, handling 754,237 TEUs of cargo. The fiscal year also saw a record-breaking transshipment volume of 169,562 TEUs, reflecting significant operational efficiencies.

DP World highlighted achievements across diverse business segments, including foreign and coastal exports, reefer volumes, and individual vessel transactions. Notably, infrastructure upgrades have expanded the terminal's capacity to approximately 1.4 million TEUs, paving the way for future growth.

