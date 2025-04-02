Left Menu

DP World Kochi Sets New Record in Container Traffic Growth

DP World Kochi reported an 11% growth in container traffic, reaching 834,665 TEUs for the financial year ending in March 2025. The terminal also achieved new records in transshipment volume and various business segments. Strategic upgrades have boosted capacity to 1.4 million TEUs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:16 IST
Dubai-based DP World announced a remarkable 11% increase in container traffic at its Kochi terminal, achieving 834,665 TEUs for the fiscal year concluding in March 2025. This performance underscores the terminal's role as a significant logistics hub.

The International Transshipment Container Terminal (ICTT) was instrumental, handling 754,237 TEUs of cargo. The fiscal year also saw a record-breaking transshipment volume of 169,562 TEUs, reflecting significant operational efficiencies.

DP World highlighted achievements across diverse business segments, including foreign and coastal exports, reefer volumes, and individual vessel transactions. Notably, infrastructure upgrades have expanded the terminal's capacity to approximately 1.4 million TEUs, paving the way for future growth.

