Airtel and Nokia Strengthen Partnership for Next-Gen 5G Network Expansion

Bharti Airtel and Nokia have expanded their partnership to deploy Nokia's Packet Core and Fixed Wireless Access solutions, aiming to enhance network experience for Airtel's 4G and 5G users. This initiative focuses on integrating technologies, improving network agility, and reducing operational costs through automation and innovative architecture.

In a significant development, telecommunications giants Bharti Airtel and Nokia have extended their alliance to enhance network services through the rollout of Nokia's Packet Core appliance-based and Fixed Wireless Access solutions. The collaboration is set to improve Airtel's 4G and 5G offerings by integrating them into a cohesive server structure, officials revealed in a joint statement.

This expansion allows Airtel to leverage Nokia's advanced automation framework, enabling zero-touch service launches and efficient lifecycle management. The strategic move aims to boost the speed of new service rollouts while simultaneously slashing operational costs, ensuring a robust network operation capable of meeting burgeoning data demands.

Additionally, the alliance will cover comprehensive network automation over several years, targeting the majority of Airtel's service regions. By utilizing Nokia's innovative Packet Core architecture, Airtel is poised to enhance network quality and reliability, firmly setting the stage for the next wave of 5G advancements, with a strong focus on network agility and cost-efficiency.

