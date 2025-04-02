Left Menu

Crafting Bharat: Unveiling the Secrets Behind Successful Branding

Explore the world of branding with 'Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat,' a podcast delving into authenticity, storytelling, and industry transformation with leaders like Khamsang Phukon and Shalini Sharma. Uncover insights on company culture, regional content, and the power of asking the right questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:25 IST
Crafting Bharat: Unveiling the Secrets Behind Successful Branding
What It Takes to Build a Brand Ft. Khamsang Phukon and Shalini Sharma on Brand Ki Baat by NewsReach. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Behind every successful brand lies a story woven with authenticity, strategy, and a profound grasp of human connection. In today's dynamic landscape, branding transcends mere visibility; it's about forging lasting relationships. The ways we communicate have transformed, emphasizing the necessity to ask the right questions and adapt to changing audience behaviors.

Enter 'Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat,' an industry-first podcast that peels back the curtain on the changemakers reshaping brands and industries. Hosted by Shubhreet Kaur, VP of Integration at Adfactors PR, this episode features conversations with Khamsang Phukon, CEO of JonoJug Communication, and Shalini Sharma, CEO of Hi-Kalpaa. These discussions delve into the essence of storytelling, brand building, and thought leadership in the digital era.

Khamsang Phukon emphasizes growth grounded in authenticity and transparency, lessons ingrained from an early age. He highlights the evolution of content consumption, stressing the importance of understanding regional nuances to avoid PR pitfalls. Shalini Sharma underscores the significance of nurturing strong company culture through open communication and genuine employee engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025