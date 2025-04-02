Crafting Bharat: Unveiling the Secrets Behind Successful Branding

Behind every successful brand lies a story woven with authenticity, strategy, and a profound grasp of human connection. In today's dynamic landscape, branding transcends mere visibility; it's about forging lasting relationships. The ways we communicate have transformed, emphasizing the necessity to ask the right questions and adapt to changing audience behaviors.

Enter 'Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat,' an industry-first podcast that peels back the curtain on the changemakers reshaping brands and industries. Hosted by Shubhreet Kaur, VP of Integration at Adfactors PR, this episode features conversations with Khamsang Phukon, CEO of JonoJug Communication, and Shalini Sharma, CEO of Hi-Kalpaa. These discussions delve into the essence of storytelling, brand building, and thought leadership in the digital era.

Khamsang Phukon emphasizes growth grounded in authenticity and transparency, lessons ingrained from an early age. He highlights the evolution of content consumption, stressing the importance of understanding regional nuances to avoid PR pitfalls. Shalini Sharma underscores the significance of nurturing strong company culture through open communication and genuine employee engagement.

